Students who killed selves failed anyway, says BIE

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Sunday refuted claims of families of students that the suicides were caused by the goof-up in the conduct of examinations. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Sunday refuted claims of families of students that the suicides were caused by the goof-up in the conduct of examinations. 

The BIE said that it had re-verified 53 answer scripts of Intermediate students who had committed/attempted suicide after they failed in one or more subjects. It found that the final results of these papers after re-verification were not different in terms of the marks awarded originally, indicating that there was no error committed by the BIE. 

According to a BIE release, a re-verification committee constituted for the purpose found that there was no remarkable change in the examination results and students who had failed in particular subjects were listed failed even after re-verification. 

The BIE said that, on analysis, it was found that of the 22 students who had committed suicide and the three who had attempted suicide, 10 had failed in one subject, 12 had failed in more than one subject and three had passed the exam. 

The BIE said, “A total of 53 answer scripts of students who had committed/attempted suicide were re-verifed by select regular lecturers of respective subjects. It was observed that there was no remarkable change in the result of the students after re-verification.” 

The BIE also pointed out that the failures are purely due to poor academic performance of the students and not due to any systemic errors. It also pointed out that in a particular case, a student had committed suicide despite scoring 85 per cent and A-grade. In another case, a student killed herself after exams in fear of failure, when, in fact, she cleared all papers. 

Results after re-verification, recounting by May 10

The intermediate re-verification and recounting results of all candidates who had failed in the original results, will be announced by May 10. The process of reverification and recounting started on April 24 by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), following orders by the State government. It also announced that the scanned copy of the answer sheets will be available within 15 days of declaration of results. They will be cross-verified by Data Tech MethodEx Private Limited. 

