Telangana: 8 hurt in clash over govt razing place of worship

The structure was demolished last Wednesday, and GHMC says this was done after buying the land for Rs 2.2 crore.

Policemen deployed after the clash in Amberpet, Hyderabad, on Sunday

Policemen deployed after the clash in Amberpet, Hyderabad, on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eight persons, including four policemen, were injured when two groups clashed on Sunday over the reconstruction of a place of worship that was pulled down by GHMC authorities in Amberpet here a few days ago to facilitate road-widening.

Heavy police bandobust in Amberpet
after protesters objected to rebuilding
the structure (Photo | EPS)

On Sunday, a few people tried to rebuild the place of worship, and another group then squatted at the site in protest. The first group claimed the land belonged to the Telangana Waqf Board. As tempers ran high, one group began throwing stones at the other. To bring the situation under control, the police resorted to mild lathicharge.

“The situation is now under control. We have dispersed the quarrelling mob. The place of worship was demolished by authorities for road widening, which made another group seethe, people came to the place objecting to the reconstruction,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who rushed to the spot.

Minutes after the flare-up, additional police forces were deployed. “The police forces and I will camp at the place tonight to ensure security. We will ask the Revenue Department to check the ownership of the land,” commissioner added.

When contacted, GHMC officials said the property demolished by the GHMC Town Planning wing was a structure on private land. “We paid Rs 2.32 crore and acquired the land. It is not Wakf property as is being claimed,” a GHMC official said, adding that the owner was, in fact, running a chicken-selling centre who pay tax.

