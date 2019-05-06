Telangana CM KCR to meet Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will confer with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday on evolving an anti-BJP and anti-Congress federal front to serve as an alternative to the two major national parties.

He is scheduled to meet him at 6 pm, and will also visit Rameshwaram and Srirangam temples before returning to Hyderabad.

As the elections to the Lok Sabha are halfway through, the Telangana chief minister is hastening the process of crafting a coalition of regional parties to keep the two political biggies at bay.