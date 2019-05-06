Telangana: Students find NEET 2019 test paper easy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted for admissions to medical and dental colleges in India turned out to be easy this year.



According to students, all four sections of the exam that include physics, chemistry, botany and zoology, had questions which did not require much raking of brain. However, some of the students said that physics was moderately difficult, but overall NEET 2019 was an easy affair.

Students along with their

parents before appearing for the

NEET entrance examination in

Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo | EPS/RVK Rao)

Md Khaja, one of the students who appeared for the exam on Sunday said, “even a person who had not prepared enough could easily attempt most of the questions. Most of them, even for physics and chemistry papers, were easy with direct application of theories. There was not even a single question that was of complex nature or ones that consumed too much time. I attempted 130 out of 180 questions.”



Sai Kiran, another student noted, “compared to last year, the papers were very easy this time. Earlier, physics used to be tough, which was not the case this year. Anyone who has put a little effort while preparing for the examination could score well.” However, an easy paper will also mean that the cut-off for this year might be pushed higher for qualifying the exam as well as individual cut-off scores by institutions.

Navin Joshi, academic head and VP at Gradeup which is a competitive exam preparation platform, said in a media release, “the overall level of the NEET examination was between easy to moderate level. Most of the questions were based on NCERT textbooks. There were no surprises in the exam. No section was particularly difficult. There were almost 7-8 questions directly taken from previous year’s paper and NCERT textbook. An aspirant who studied from NCERT will be able to score well in the exam.”



“The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary between 510-520,” he added.