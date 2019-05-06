Home States Telangana

TRS will be taught a lesson: TPCC leader Ponnam Prabhakar

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi would be taught a befitting lesson in the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections.

Published: 06th May 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ponnam Prabhakar

Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi would be taught a befitting lesson in the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he also said once the Congress party comes to power, it would strengthen all local bodies in the State. “If Congress comes to power, we will release funds from the Centre to local bodies directly,” he said.  

The former Karimnagar MP said Telangana was being ruled by a dictator. “Statehood for Telangana was achieved through the efforts of many people. But Telangana is now under the control of just one family,” he said.

Prabhakar also attacked the TRS government on the Intermediate result fiasco. “The careers and lives of 10 lakh students have been disrupted due to the negligence of the government,” he said.

He claimed at least 26 Intermediate students had committed suicide since the results had been announced.
Returning to the topic of local body elections, he claimed the government had reduced the number of seats reserved for the Backward Castes’ community. He noted there was no woman in the State’s Cabinet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi TPCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp