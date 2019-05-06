TRS will be taught a lesson: TPCC leader Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi would be taught a befitting lesson in the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, he also said once the Congress party comes to power, it would strengthen all local bodies in the State. “If Congress comes to power, we will release funds from the Centre to local bodies directly,” he said.



The former Karimnagar MP said Telangana was being ruled by a dictator. “Statehood for Telangana was achieved through the efforts of many people. But Telangana is now under the control of just one family,” he said.

Prabhakar also attacked the TRS government on the Intermediate result fiasco. “The careers and lives of 10 lakh students have been disrupted due to the negligence of the government,” he said.

He claimed at least 26 Intermediate students had committed suicide since the results had been announced.

Returning to the topic of local body elections, he claimed the government had reduced the number of seats reserved for the Backward Castes’ community. He noted there was no woman in the State’s Cabinet.