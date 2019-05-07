Crown stone missing from Basara temple

By Express News Service

NIRMAL: A green stone in the crown worn by goddess Saraswati has gone missing from the famous Basara temple. On November 23, 2006, a devotee, Dr Chalasani Rajender Rao, donated the gold crown with the 10 stones (four white, five green, and one red) to the temple. It is learnt that one of the green stones is now missing from the crown.

Officials and priests blame each other for the disappearance of the stone. Officials claim it might have fallen off the crown while abhishekam was being performed by the priests, but the latter blame the officials for the missing stone. The officials are hopeful of recovering it, as it could be in the sanctum sanctorum.

In 2017, the vutsava vigraham of the goddess suddenly disappeared, sending alarm bells ringing. But it was later found that one of the priests took the Vutsva Vigram to a nearby district for conducting the ceremony of Akshara Abhayasam for children.