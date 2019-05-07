Telangana: New sub-station to provide uninterrupted power supply to KLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said here on Monday that TS Transco has made all the arrangements to provide adequate and uninterrupted power supply for all the pump houses and other facilities of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project system.

Speaking after inaugurating a 400 kV sub-station at Chandlapur pump house in Siddipet district, which will help to pump Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water to Mallanna Sagar in Siddipet district, he said the sub-station would provide power to operate 134.8 MW capacity motor, which would pump water to Mallanna Sagar. Prabhakar Rao also inaugurated a control room, which would regulate the water pumping system.

TS Transco took up the construction of 400/13.8/11KV Chandlapur sub-station and connected lines under Kaleshwaram LIS Package-11 with a total investment of Rs 345.15 crore. The fully automated sub-station is spread in 50 acres at Chandlapur village in Siddipet district. The manual operations are totally avoided and every parameter is fully recorded, which can be utilised for report generation as well as improved operations.

A dedicated sub-station was set up at each pump house in Kaleshwaram, he said adding that all measures required technically for Kaleshwaram were taken up, as the highest capacity motors were being used for the lift irrigation scheme. Nowhere in the country, such heavy capacity motors were used in the irrigation sector, the Transco CMD said. The Transco has also prepared an action plan for maintenance of the sub-stations, he said.

Stating that lifting of water from Godavari was very essential for the KLIS, which was lifeline of the state, he congratulated Transco engineers for their efforts for completing work on the sub-station.Kaleshwaram water would be lifted from Medigadda. From there it would reach Mid-Mannair project from there it would be further lifted to Anantagiri reservoir.

Water from Anantagiri reservoir would reach Ranganayak Sagar and then to Mallanna Sagar. To pump water to Mallanna Sagar reservoir, four pumps of 138.4 MW each are required to lift water to a height of 110 metres from Ranganayak Sagar reservoir. For operating these motors, a 400 kV sub-station was constructed at Chandlapur, Prabhakar Rao said.