Students, parents to be counselled against suicide before SSC results

For students who fail in the exam, the department plans to hold counselling to instil self-confidence in them.

Published: 07th May 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intent on preventing a repeat of students ending their lives following the announcement of the Intermediate results, the Education Department is gearing up to hold counselling sessions for SSC students and their parents before and after the results are declared. The pre-result counselling will be held either on May 9 or 10. Once the results are out, the department will hold counselling sessions again, for those who clear the exam, briefing them on their higher-education options.

For students who fail in the exam, the department plans to hold counselling to instil self-confidence in them. At a review with Commissioner and Director of School Education Department T Vijaya Kumar, and Controller of Examination B Sudhakar on Monday, Principal Secretary, Education, B Janardhan Reddy said: “Since teachers and principals are closely associated with students, they are aware of each one’s strengths and weaknesses, and will be in a better position to counsel with them.”

Janardhan Reddy categorically said that those who fail should know they can take the advanced supplementary exam and clear it, and failing in an exam should not be seen as a major calamity but only a temporary setback. Students who might not opt for Intermediate courses should be told that they can pick the distance mode to continue their education, he said. He also advised parents not to expect too much from their children. Teachers, in pre-result counselling, should prepare parents for the kind of results their children would get, he added.

‘Don’t force children into math, science’

Parents should know the abilities of their children and not force them into sciences or mathematics, as it might be a waste of money and effort, said Principal Secretary, Education Janardhan Reddy

