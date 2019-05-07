Telangana: Bypolls to three MLC seats on May 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for by-polls to three vacancies in the Telangana State Legislative Council. The three seats have been vacant since the resignations of three MLCs who were elected from Local Authorities’ constituencies. The notification for the by-polls will be issued on Tuesday. The polling will be held on May 31.

Of the three aforementioned former MLCs, Patnam Narender Reddy (Ranga Reddy Local Authorities’ constituency) and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (Nalgonda Local Authorities’ constituency) were elected as MLAs in December 2018. TRS’ Narender Reddy represents Kodangal, while Rajagopal Reddy is the MLA from Munugode segment. The third former MLC is Konda Muralidhar (Warangal Local Authorities’ constituency) resigned from the Council after switching loyalties from TRS to Congress.

The terms of all three MLCs would have continued till January 4, 2022. According to the poll schedule issued by the ECI on Monday, the last date for filing nominations is May 14. The papers will be scrutinised on May 15, and the last date for withdrawal is May 17. The polling will be held on May 31 between 8 AM and 4 PM. Counting would be held on June 3.

Outgoing MPTCs and ZPTCs will be able to cast their votes as their terms will be over only after May 31. On the other hand, as the elections for sarpanches were over long ago, they will have voting rights in the MLC by-polls.