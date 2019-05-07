Home States Telangana

Telangana: Bypolls to three MLC seats on May 31

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for by-polls to three vacancies in the Telangana State Legislative Council.

Published: 07th May 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for by-polls to three vacancies in the Telangana State Legislative Council. The three seats have been vacant since the resignations of three MLCs who were elected from Local Authorities’ constituencies. The notification for the by-polls will be issued on Tuesday. The polling will be held on May 31. 

Of the three aforementioned former MLCs, Patnam Narender Reddy (Ranga Reddy Local Authorities’ constituency) and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (Nalgonda Local Authorities’ constituency) were elected as MLAs in December 2018. TRS’ Narender Reddy represents Kodangal, while Rajagopal Reddy is the MLA from Munugode segment. The third former MLC is Konda Muralidhar (Warangal Local Authorities’ constituency) resigned from the Council after switching loyalties from TRS to Congress. 

The terms of all three MLCs would have continued till January 4, 2022. According to the poll schedule issued by the ECI on Monday, the last date for filing nominations is May 14. The papers will be scrutinised on May 15, and the last date for withdrawal is May 17. The polling will be held on May 31 between 8 AM and 4 PM. Counting would be held on June 3. 

Outgoing MPTCs and ZPTCs will be able to cast their votes as their terms will be over only after May 31. On the other hand, as the elections for sarpanches were over long ago, they will have voting rights in the MLC by-polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana ECI Election Commission Bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp