Telangana government to encourage bamboo cultivation

In fact, under the State’s Mission Agro Forestry programme, the government has raised several bamboo saplings in nurseries across Telangana.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : As part of the Haritha Haram programme, the State government has decided to educate farmers in Nizamabad district regarding bamboo cultivation claiming that it would not only benefit farmers but also help conserve the environment.

According to officials of the Horticulture Department, cultivation of bamboo would help farmers make huge profits in the next 15 years. They said, “Bamboo houses are going to be a hit in the next few years. The prices for it would naturally increase with the rising demand for bamboo houses in the real estate market.”

In fact, under the State’s Mission Agro Forestry programme, the government has raised several bamboo saplings in nurseries across Telangana. The agriculture and horticulture departments have also been jointly conducting Samagra Rythu Survey programme under which officials have been touring different villages elaborating on the uses and benefits of bamboo cultivation and how it would profit them. 

The officials also are encouraging people to construct bamboo houses. “There is no need to construct concrete house in villages and copy the town model. Instead, villagers should construct bamboo houses. Concrete houses are causing immense damage to the environment,” added an official. 

Telangana

