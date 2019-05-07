Home States Telangana

Telangana to scorch as heatwave to continue for three more days

The highest temperature recorded was 46.2 degree Celsius at Mudigonda.

Published: 07th May 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

Image for representation (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana continues to remain in the grip of severe heatwave on Monday and the conditions are likely to remain the same for the three days.

The IMD issued a warning on Monday that the heat wave conditions will prevail till Thursday in several places including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Jangaon, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda. 

Dry weather would prevail across the state till Thursday but light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the state on Friday. The highest temperature recorded was 46.2 degree Celsius at Mudigonda. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp