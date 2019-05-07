Telangana to scorch as heatwave to continue for three more days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana continues to remain in the grip of severe heatwave on Monday and the conditions are likely to remain the same for the three days.

The IMD issued a warning on Monday that the heat wave conditions will prevail till Thursday in several places including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Jangaon, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda.

Dry weather would prevail across the state till Thursday but light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the state on Friday. The highest temperature recorded was 46.2 degree Celsius at Mudigonda.