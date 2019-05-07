Two from Hyderabad get 3rd rank in CBSE Class X

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two students from the city — Ankit Saha, of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School, and Maddala Harshini, of Meridian School — secured 99.4 per cent (497/500 marks) in the CBSE Class X exam and emerged as the toppers in the State. The results, which were announced on Monday, saw the overall pass percentage rise by 4.40 per cent, from 86.70 per cent in 2018 to 91.10 per cent in 2019.

Pan India, the top position was shared by 13 students, who secured 99.8 per cent (499/500). As many as 25 students took the second place, with 99.6 per cent (498 marks), while 59 students clinched the third place, with 99.4 per cent (497 marks). Overall, the Chennai region, of which Telangana is a part, is the second-best performing region, with a pass percentage of 99, after Trivandrum, which leads with 99.85 per cent. At third place, the Ajmer region secured 95.89 per cent.

After a dip in 2018, this year, the Chennai region’s overall pass percentage shot up from 97.37 per cent to 99 per cent. However, it has not been able to surpass its record of 99.62 per cent, which it scored 2017.The number of schools in the city that secured above 90 per cent is also on the rise. “We have as many as 128 distinction-holders and 54 out of 147 students scored above 90 per cent. In subjects like Maths, Social, Telugu, Urdu and IT, a number of students have scored centum,” said Rahat Rashed, vice principal of Meridian School, Banjara Hills.

DPS Nacharam too achieved 100 per cent pass percentage, with 195 out of 499 students securing 90 per cent and above in aggregate, and 30 students scored full marks in English, Maths, Science, Social, Telugu and FIT.

‘Getting third rank in country and first in TS is a dream come true’

Three students with special needs from DPS Nacharam too performed exceptionally well - Vikek Vardhan scored 83.6 per cent, Naren, 79.4 per cent and Abhinay Alle 78.12 per cent. With 99.2 per cent, Shreya Repala was the school topper. With 29 students scoring an aggregate of above 90 per cent and 78 per cent getting a distinction, Army Public School Golconda also clinched 100 per cent result.

Anmol Kurothe was the school topper, with 98.2 per cent. Likewise, the Army Public School Bolarum too achieved a 100 per cent pass rate. Of the total 231 students, who appeared for the board examinations, 78 scored above 90 per cent and 20 scored above 95 per cent. Arjun Dharwal topped the school with 96.6 per cent.

Toppers’ voices



The city topper, Maddala Harshini (99.4 per cent), of Meridian School, Banjara Hills, who is also one of the 97 toppers from across the country told Express that she was expecting good marks but did not think would secure the top rank.“Getting the third rank in the country and first in the state is dream come true. Instead of fixing the number of hours, my focus was always to be consistent in studies. All studies happened in school and at home, it was only revision,” she said.

An avid reader, debater and writer, Harshini sought refuse in these when she wanted to unwind. She plans to take up Maths, Physics and Chemistry during her intermediate but is unsure if she will study in her school or take up caching in one of the corporates. “ I want to get into one of the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) but eventually I want to crack the civil services exams,” says the 15-year-old student.

Sharanu Naren Choudary, who has dyslexia, did not let the learning disorder become an impediment to his studies. A student of DPS Nacharam, he is elated to have scored 79.4 per cent.

“I was very worried about my Math and Social papers. These are the subjects am weak in so I spent more time preparing for these subjects. But once I wrote the exam, I knew I had done well. I had prepared enough that did not face any difficulty during the exams,” said the 17-year-old who plans to take up Commerce and then become a chef.

His mother, a professor at Osmania University, give the credit for Naren’s good performance to his school and the counsellor. “There support has been tremendous. We had applied for an exemption for Math and Science for him since he was facing difficulties in these two subjects,” said his mother, Professor Sujatha.