Ex-MLC ‘Telangana’ Ram Reddy passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLC G Ram Reddy, popularly known as ‘Telangana’ Ram Reddy, passed away at a private hospital in Malakpet on Tuesday. He was 100.

Ram Reddy, who hailed from Gundlapalli village in Mattapalli mandal in Nalgonda district, was born on November 19, 1918. He was elected as an MLC in 1976 from Nalgonda local bodies constituency.



“Right from his young age Ram Reddy worked hard for the separate Telangana state,” his son and TDP media committee secretary G Prakash Reddy said. TDP chief and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of Ram Reddy. Ram Reddy dedicated his life for the service of the people, Naidu tweeted.

According to Prakash Reddy, Ram Reddy’s last rites will be held on May 10.