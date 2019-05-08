Home States Telangana

KCR-Stalin meeting unlikely as DMK chief busy with campaigning

DMK insiders say Stalin is not keen to meet TRS supremo as the party is not willing to abandon its alliance with the Congress party at this juncture

Published: 08th May 2019 08:15 AM

KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after his office said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be meeting DMK chief M K Stalin on May 13, the DMK on Tuesday indicated that the meeting was unlikely to take place as Stalin is busy campaigning for the by-polls to four Assembly seats scheduled for May 19.
Stalin is not keen to meet with KCR as the party was not willing to abandon its alliance with the Congress at this stage, the DMK insiders said.

For one, Stalin was the first regional leader to pitch for Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prime minister. Any meeting with KCR could risk creating a rift in the alliance. Second, and more importantly, DMK may have to rely on support from the Congress’ eight MLAs if it gets an opportunity to form a government in Tamil Nadu after the results of the by-polls to 22 Assembly seats are announced. The DMK has 88 seats at present. Even if it wins all 22 seats, it will still have only 110 seats and so the support of the Congress and IUML (with one seat) will be essential to form a government.

Meet not confirmed: Kavitha

Regarding the Stalin-KCR meeting, RS Bharathi, DMK organising secretary, told Express, “There is no confirmation about their meeting so far.” He added that it would be confirmed only after Stalin, who is away campaigning, reaches Chennai on May 9.

Various media outlets also quoted KCR’s daughter and Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha as saying that the appointment between the two had not been confirmed. It may be recalled that KCR met Kerala CM and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. The Telangana CM has been attempting to build a ‘non-BJP, non-Congress’ front at the national level and had met Stalin in this context last April.

Regional parties will play major role post polls: Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the regional parties will play a prominent role in the post-poll scenario. He was referring to his meeting with TRS leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao the other day.

“Regional parties will play a prominent role after the elections. Things are moving in such a direction now. There should be no doubt about unseating BJP from power,” Pinarayi said.  He said a secular government that follows federal principles will come into power at the Centre. On Rao’s move for a non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front at the Centre, Pinarayi said regional parties can band together to protect the common interests of different states and address their common issues. 

“Post elections, the state government will rally together those interested in the state’s development and take steps to achieve the state’s requirements,” he said. Pinarayi said discussions on the national political scenario were held during his meeting with Rao.

“There will be a scenario where two major parties – Congress and BJP – won’t get majority. However, no discussions were held on the Prime Ministerial candidate or such matters,” the chief minister said. 

