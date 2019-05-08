Nalgonda district court sends Hajipur killer to police custody

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda District Court on Tuesday issued orders to give police the custody of the alleged Hajipur killer M Srinivas Reddy for six days from May 8. Bhuvanagiri court had earlier sent him to a 14-day judicial remand on May 1.



Yadadri police, however, suspected that Srinivas Reddy had killed more girls. They filed a petition with the Nalgonda District Court requesting custody of the accused for further inquiry.