Nalgonda district court sends Hajipur killer to police custody
Published: 08th May 2019 08:12 AM | Last Updated: 08th May 2019 08:12 AM
NALGONDA: Nalgonda District Court on Tuesday issued orders to give police the custody of the alleged Hajipur killer M Srinivas Reddy for six days from May 8. Bhuvanagiri court had earlier sent him to a 14-day judicial remand on May 1.
Yadadri police, however, suspected that Srinivas Reddy had killed more girls. They filed a petition with the Nalgonda District Court requesting custody of the accused for further inquiry.