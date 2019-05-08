Seed packets in Telangana to carry QR codes starting July 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the seed packets in the state will be available with quick response (QR) code from July 1 in the state. With the implementation of QR code, the seed packets will have information like the producer of the seed, seeding testing facility and others. This will help to contain the sale of spurious seeds.



The Ministry of Agriculture (seed wing) assistant commissioner DK Srivastava interacted with principal secretary Agriculture C Partha Sarathi on Tuesday over the implementation of QR code on seed packets in Telangana.

Srivastava said that though the Central government sanctioned funds to all the states for the implementation of online seed testing and certification programme, no state started the process, except Telangana. “The Telangana implemented the online seed testing and certification completely. It is a welcome gesture,” Srivastava said.

Partha Sarathi said that they would implement the QR coding system from July. The QR code will become handy for the traceability of seed packet lots, he said.

Meanwhile, Partha Sarathi held a meeting with Agriculture Commissioner Rahul Bojja and others on conducting surprise raids on spurious seed sellers. They trained the members of the Task Force on how to identify the fake seeds.



The Task Force teams, formed with officers from police, agriculture and allied departments, would tour across the state to identify the spurious and inferior quality seeds. “We will take stern action against the spurious and unlicensed seed sellers,” he said.