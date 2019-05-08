Since TS-iPASS, Telangana got Rs 1.61 lakh crore investments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has so far attracted over `1.61 lakh crore investments so far after implementing TS-iPASS, the state’s new industrial policy which came into being in 2015. Nearly 10,000 new industries came to the State and more than 11 lakh new jobs were created in these four years, according to the latest report.

Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) attracted as many as 9,796 industries to the State so far. Of which, 6,783 commenced operations and 639 are in the advanced stage of construction.

Of the total, 2,024 were in the engineering sector, followed by food processing units (1,522). The State also attracted 679 pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The number of agro-based industries including cold storages was 998. Granite and stone crushing (835), plastic and rubber (746), paper and printing (375), solar and renewable energy industries (197) and real estate, industrial parks and IT buildings (144) contributed to the growth of the industries from January 1, 2015 to April 25, 2019.

However, the new industries are mostly located in Medchal district as many as 2,525. Due to restrictions on polluted industries the lowest number of 31 industries were set up in Hyderabad district. As many as 822 industries were set up in Rangareddy and 807 in Sangareddy.