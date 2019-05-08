Home States Telangana

Since TS-iPASS, Telangana got Rs 1.61 lakh crore investments

Nearly 10,000 new industries have arrived in the State, creating 11 lakh new jobs

Published: 08th May 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has so far attracted over `1.61 lakh crore investments so far after implementing TS-iPASS, the state’s new industrial policy which came into being in 2015. Nearly 10,000 new industries came to the State and more than 11 lakh new jobs were created in these four years, according to the latest report.  

Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) attracted as many as 9,796 industries to the State so far. Of which, 6,783 commenced operations and 639 are in the advanced stage of construction.

Of the total, 2,024 were in the engineering sector, followed by food processing units (1,522). The State also attracted 679 pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The number of agro-based industries including cold storages was 998. Granite and stone crushing (835), plastic and rubber (746), paper and printing (375), solar and renewable energy industries (197) and real estate, industrial parks and IT buildings (144) contributed to the growth of the industries from January 1, 2015 to April 25, 2019.

However, the new industries are mostly located in Medchal district as many as 2,525. Due to restrictions on polluted industries the lowest number of 31 industries were set up in Hyderabad district. As many as 822 industries were set up in Rangareddy and 807 in Sangareddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp