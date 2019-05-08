Telangana: Another inter student dies, family demands action against officials

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Twenty days after consuming pesticide, an intermediate student breathed her last on Tuesday. The deceased identified as 17-year-old Saila Manasa, a first year intermediate student from Vengannapalem village of Julurpad mandal, studying in a private college in Khammam, consumed a pesticide after she failed in four subjects.

Her parents first took her to a hospital in Khammam and later shifted her to a private hospital in Hyderabad. But Manasa died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. One of Manasa’s friends described her as a talented and hardworking student while adding that they were unable to fathom how she failed in four subjects.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom engulfed Vengannapalem. Manasa’s parents Saila Ramesh and Sunitha, relatives and the other villagers blamed the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education officials for the students’ suicides and demanded the government to take stringent against those who are responsible for the fiasco.