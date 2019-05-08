Home States Telangana

Telangana: Eight-day-old baby goes missing from government hospital

The mother of the baby girl who went missing from the district government hospital in Sangareddy on Tuesday

The mother of the baby girl who went missing from the district government hospital in Sangareddy on Tuesday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, an eight-day-old infant was allegedly kidnapped from the District Government Hospital located in Sangareddy headquarters on Tuesday.

Madhavi from Kulabgoor village had given birth to a baby girl on April 30. On May 3, the child, who was suffering from Hepatitis B, was admitted to the hospital.

Reportedly, a woman worker at the hospital, on Tuesday morning, gave the child to another woman for breastfeeding by mistake. When Madhavi and her family asked the worker where the child was, she said that the baby was already given to the mother.

Infuriated, the family went on a rampage and damaged the hospital property. Later, police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

On analysing the CCTV footage, police revealed that the worker had mistakenly given the baby to another woman. Madhavi claimed that the worker had deliberately given the child to the woman.

Telangana government hospital

