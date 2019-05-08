Telangana HC quashes Nayeem gang man’s bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that organised crimes have to be curbed with an iron hand, the Telangana High Court dismissed the bail petition filed by Md Jahangeer, a member of the Nayeem’s gang.

The Court said that members of such gangs cannot claim immunity in a particular case involving such a gang. Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was passing this order recently in the petition by Jahangeer seeking to grant anticipatory bail in cases registered against him at Achampet police station in Nagarkurnool district based on a complaint by a man named K Srinivasulu.