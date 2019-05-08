Home States Telangana

Telangana Intermediate exam fiasco: Hearing adjourned to May 15

The BIE said that the process of re-verification was still on and it would provide all details to the court in a week.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned, to May 15, the hearing in the case relating to goof-ups by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in the results of the Intermediate exams.

The court adjourned the hearing after the board informed it that it needed another week to declare results of re-counting and re-verification of answer sheets of over three lakh students who failed to obtain pass marks.

The High Court was hearing a petition by Balala Hakkula Sangham, a NGO working for child rights. which has demanded action against the officials responsible for goof-up as it resulted in suicide by 22 students and caused pain and agony to thousands of students and parents.

The petitioner also sought for impleading Globarena Technologies, a company hired by the BIE for processing the results and which is being blamed for the fiasco.

About nine lakh students had appeared in the Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) examinations held in February-March. The board announced the results on April 18 but the massive bunglings triggered unrest among students. At least 22 students committed suicide, sparking massive protests by political parties and student groups.

The state government announced free re-verification of answer sheets of all students who failed to obtain pass marks.

A three-member committee formed by the government faulted both the BIE and Globarena Technologies for the fiasco.

