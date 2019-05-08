Telangana: No violation in quota policy for BCs, says Nalsar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting allegations levelled against it by the Congress party, Nalsar University of Law on Tuesday clarified that the reservation policy is in accordance with the Nalsar University Act, 1988. AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju had written to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, charging the law school with denying 85 per cent quota for students from the State and having no reservation for BCs.

Prof V Balakista Reddy, registrar of the varsity, has responded and said that the Act originally did not provide for any reservation including local reservation but it was only in 2010 the Act was amended and Section 5A was inserted in the Act.

According to him, Section 5A was included in the Act, according to which there would be reservation in courses for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Physically Challenged Persons, Women and resident students of AP (now Telangana). Prof Reddy said the amendment also specified that reservation for local candidates would only be 20 per cent.

“Thus it is clear that the Nalsar Amendment Act of 2010 does not include BC reservation and Legislative Assembly itself did not provide for 85 per cent local reservation,” he said.