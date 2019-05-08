Telangana to scorch in heatwave till May 10, warns IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising the bar of highest recorded mercury levels in the State further, Manthani in Peddapalli district recorded 46.1oC on Tuesday. Where as, Uppal in the State capital recorded highest maximum of 44.4oC. According to the TSDPS which recorded these temperatures from their automated weather stations, at least a dozen mandals across the state have breached the 45oC.

Meanwhile, the IMD-Hyderabad has extended the heat wave warning till May 10. On Tuesday, heat wave conditions prevailed over parts of Khammam and Nalgonda and all erstwhile 10 districts have breached 40oC mark, said the IMD weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, the last two days saw four people lose their lives to sunstroke in Nalgonda—A Venkanna (50), Veeraswamy (60), N Narasimha (57) died due to a sunstroke on Monda, while V Narsamma (65) died on Tuesday. However, the Nalgonda Officer denied any deaths due to sunstroke in the district.