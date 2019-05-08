Telangana: We’ll replace temple stone, say Basara officials

By Express News Service

NIRMAL: While for some, the issue of one of the precious stones on the crown of Basara temple’s Devi Saraswati idol, going missing maybe a big issue, it is clearly not so for the temple authorities.

A day after the stone went missing after an 'abhisekham', carried out under the watchful eyes of CCTV cameras, temple authorities are nowhere close to identifying the thief.

In fact, the temple officials are yet to even file a police complaint, while maintaining that the issue was a small one and they would soon replace the missing stone. What is more, the temple authorities are yet to comment on the value of the stone.