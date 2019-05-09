Home States Telangana

Chandrababu Naidu a spent force: TRS MP Vinod Kumar

TRS leader says the TDP chief will have no role in Andhra politics in future

Published: 09th May 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Vinod Kumar

TRS MP Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Chandrababu Naidu is a spent force,” declared TRS leader B Vinod Kumar, referring to the Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s political career. Speaking to the editorial team of Express, Kumar said Naidu is looking towards Delhi as he would soon have no role to play in Andhra Pradesh politics. 

When asked why the TRS is not in touch with TDP, while simultaneously courting other regional parties with the hopes of forming a government at the Centre, he said, albeit with a little sarcasm: “We are meeting with leaders of regional parties. But Naidu has himself declared TDP is a national party. Obviously, why would we be speaking to leaders of national parties.”
Kumar also said TRS is not in touch with the Shiv Sena, as its ideology is more or less congruent with that of the Bharatiya Janata Party.  With regard to regional parties in neighbouring States, he said both the Janata Dal (Secular) and DMK were ‘friendly’ to TRS. 

“During the early days of the Telangana Statehood movement, (JD (S) chief) Deve Gowda attended a massive meeting organised by TRS in Warangal,” he said, speaking about the Karnataka-based party. On DMK, he said in UPA-1, when TRS was allied with Congress, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sacrificed the shipping portfolio so the Tamil Nadu-based party could get it instead. 
“These good relations will continue with DMK. KCR will soon meet the party’s president MK Stalin,” he said. 
Kumar also spoke of the KCR’s recent meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where they discussed the formation of the next government at the Centre. 

‘National status for KLIS’

If TRS has its way, and a Federal Front does form the next government at the Centre, the pink party has made it clear that it would want a bagful of goodies for Telangana. Vinod Kumar said one of the priorities would be getting national project status for the State government’s flagship Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Another aim would be to make the Fiscal Responsibility Management Act (FRBM) Act, 2003 ‘more flexible’. He said Telangana would reap all the benefits if a Federal Front comes to power in the Centre. “Like Polavam, the Kaleswaram project will be declared as a national government project,” he said. In order for this to happen, Section 90 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 has to amended, according to which only the Polavaram project has been accorded the national status. Kumar said the Parliament would arrive at a consensus, so that Act may be amended. When asked on the party’s stand on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Vinod said: “Others paid lip service, we will ensure it passes. ”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B Vinod Kumar TRS MP TRS Chandrababu Naidu TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp