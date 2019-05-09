Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao comes to aid of Telangana man stuck in Gulf

In the video, the man can be seen atop a camel in a desert asking for help.

Published: 09th May 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

KTR. Photo: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An emigrant from Karimnagar, P Veerayya, in a shocking viral video has requested the government to rescue him from the clutches of his current employer (kafil) who has allegedly been mistreating and manhandling him. 

In the video, he can be seen atop a camel in a desert asking for help. He claims that he herds and takes care of 100 camels, and is not given food, beaten up everyday and kept in the middle of the desert with minimal human interaction. He also claimed that he wanted to meet his wife who is currently hospitalised in Karimnagar. 

The video was retweeted by TRS leader KT Rama Rao, wherein he tagged Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs, Navdeep Suri, India’s ambassador to UAE and the official of the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi. 

KT Rama Rao TRS leader

