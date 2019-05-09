Home States Telangana

New political front will rise as BJP, Cong can’t succeed alone: TRS MP

Vinod Kumar was emphatic that the next government would be a coalition one as no single party would be able to get the majority.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MP B Vinod Kumar has predicted the emergence of a new political front to serve as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress after the Lok Sabha elections, as this time around, neither of them would be in a position to form government at the Centre on their own.

He said that the TRS is averse to both the BJP and the Congress: “At present, we do not want to support or join the NDA. But I cannot predict how my party’s line would be in future,” he said, adding a rider to a question on if the TRS would back the NDA should the need arise, while speaking to the editorial team of The New Indian Express at Express Chat here on Wednesday.

He took exception to BJP leader Ram Madhav describing the coalition of regional parties as a “kichidi sarkar” if it comes to power. “He should know that kichidi smells better and tastes better,” Vinod said.
He added that unlike in the past, this time, the regional parties, as a front, might even get more seats than either the BJP or the Congress, and in such case, constituents of the NDA and UPA would be eager to support the new formation. “It is the regional parties which would dictate terms even if they have to support either NDA or the UPA because they would be made to realise that they would be in power because of them. This collective approach by the regional parties is a departure from the past, where the party which had more seats used to approach them individually to get their support and after the formation of the government, they never bothered about them,” Vinod Kumar said.

Vinod Kumar was emphatic that the next government would be a coalition one as no single party would be able to get the majority. “I am sure BJP will not get more than 175 seats and even with its NDA allies’ seats, the number might not cross 200 figure. Similarly, for the Congress to get 100 or 110 seats would be a Herculean task.” 

This would leave the political canvas wide open for six leaders in five states — Akhilesh Yadav and Mayavathi in UP, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in AP and K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana. In all the five states, the number of seats will be  185. In all these states, the Congress is not visible at all except Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he said, adding, “It is only the post-poll arrangement that is crucial. The NDA took birth after 1988 polls and the UPA in 2004. This time too, a new formation might emerge after the results are announced.”
He also denied that the TRS is trying to poach only the UPA partners to help the BJP. “I condemn this. All those leaders whom the TRS had approached are not with Congress.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS TRS MP Telangana Rashtra Samiti BJP congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp