Shocking: Telangana teen, impregnated by stepmom’s uncle, kills self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl, who was in the seventh month of pregnancy, allegedly committed suicide at Meerpet. The girl was found hanging at her house on Tuesday night and died during treatment at a hospital. A case of rape, abetment to suicide and cheating was registered against the accused, who is the girl’s stepmother’s maternal uncle Mallesh (35).

According to police, the girl’s father married another woman, after her mother committed suicide when she was a child. The girl, who is the second child to her parents, is a school dropout. The accused Mallesh frequently visited their home, when he lured the girl under the pretext of marriage and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Around 20 days ago, the girl’s father noticed changes in her physical appearance and took her for a medical check-up to find that she was in the seventh month of pregnancy. She also told that Mallesh had promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The issue was taken to the notice of community elders, during which the girl confronted Mallesh saying that he trapped her by offering her ice cream and demanded that he marry her. But Mallesh refused and the issue was pending.



On Tuesday, an argument broke out in the family over the issue, after which the girl allegedly hanged herself.