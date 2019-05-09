Task streamlined: 55 lakh pattadar passbooks issued so far

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The total number of pattadar passbooks in the State touched 55 lakhs, as the Revenue Department streamlined the process of issuing the passbooks. When the State government started issuing pattadar passbooks, it was just 44 lakh. Now, with mutations and successions, the number has increased to 55 lakh, sources in the Revenue Department said.

Issuing pattadar passbooks is a continuous process. “We are issuing new pattadar passbooks, as mutations and successions are taking place,” said an official. He added that new pattadar passbooks are being issued for those lands,” an official said.

When the new pattadar passbooks were published for the first time last year, the number was huge and the printing job was entrusted to several companies. “Now, the work has been streamlined. L1, who quoted less price during tendering process last year will be given the job of printing new passbooks now,” official sources said.

“We have more than 500 mandals and 33 districts. If there is a demand for 10,000 new pattadar passbooks, we are giving the order to L1. The printed books are being sent to the respective mandals directly to handover them to the farmers,” official sources said.

The revenue officials also clarified that the software for land records developed by the department has a provision for bankers.

“The bankers should access the software and provide farm loans to the people. They should not insist on passbooks. The software will be accessible to all the bankers across the State,” the officials explained.

Dharani in june?

Meanwhile, the much-awaited launch of Dharani website may happen in the month of June this year. But, top officials in the department said that they were unaware of the newly proposed Revenue Act.