Telangana HC gives TSBIE time till May 15 to submit details on failed students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday gave the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) time till May 15 to submit all details regarding re-verification of marks of the Intermediate students who failed in the exam held in February.



Following a request by the petitioner’s counsel, the bench impleaded Globarena Technologies Private Limited in the PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO, seeking a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities relating to the Intermediate examination results.

The petitioner also sought re-evaluation of answer scripts of all students who allegedly failed, and placing the answer scripts of those who committed suicide before the court for examination. He also sought action against the erring persons responsible for the present situation.

Earlier, the court directed the authorities concerned to submit a report by May 8, informing it of the number of students who passed after re-verification. In all, about 3.2 lakh students allegedly failed due to faulty software used by the Intermediate board for uploading the answer sheets.

When the matter came up for hearing before the vacation bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Wednesday, special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar sought more time to submit the report on the number of students who passed after re-verification. A few more days would be needed, he said.