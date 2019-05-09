Telangana HC orders status quo on release of Tamil films

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered to maintain status quo in respect to release of two Tamil feature films - ‘Ennai Nokki Paayum Thota’ starring actors Dhanush and Megha Aakash, and ‘Sindubaadh’ starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther was passing this interim order in the petition filed by Arka Media Works, represented by its partner Shobu Yarlagadda, with a plea to stall the above two movies till its producers clear his dues relating to his film “Baahubali - the conclusion”.

As for the case, the present dispute related to Arkas’s Baahubali (part-2) theatrical rights awarded to Chennai-based P Madan of Escape Artists Motion Pictures and SN Rajarajan of K Productions. Shobu was one of the producer of Baahubali - the conclusion.

As per the agreement, the two Chennai-based producers have agreed to pay `28 crore for getting theatrical rights. After paying `12.5 crore in installments, they entered into an agreement with Shobu Yarlagadda for repaying the balance of `15.5 crore. When they failed to repay, Shobu approached the Hyderabad city civil court seeking injunction against release of above two Tamil films. After hearing the case, the bench ordered status quo.