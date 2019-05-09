Home States Telangana

Telangana HC starts hearing disqualified MLCs’ petitions

Also, the ECI and State government assured the court that elections to these seats would not be held till the pleas are dealt with.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday commenced hearing the petitions filed by MLCs K Yadava Reddy and R Bhoopathi Reddy challenging their disqualification from the MLC posts by the Legislative Council chairman. 

Yadava Reddy’s counsel, told the court that his client was disqualified based on the newspaper reports that he was joining the Congress party. There was nothing on record which could go against the petitioner. Joining the Congress party was a mere presumption and nothing of that sort happened, he pointed out. 
Meanwhile, following a request by the counsel representing MLC S Ramulu Naik, the bench posted his case — challenging his disqualification from the post — to May 15 for hearing.

