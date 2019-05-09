Telangana: Pending ration card applications to be cleared

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Civil Supplies department has issued orders to clear the applications for availing new ration card applications. Department Commissioner Akun Sabharwal conducted a review meeting with the officials and formed a two-member committee, which will be assisted by four senior officials, on Wednesday.

The officials have been directed to follow the recommendations for clearing the ration card applications that have been pending. Speaking to media persons, Akun Sabharwal said that the “District Civil Supplies Officers (DCSOs) and Assistant Civil Supplies Officers (ACSOs) will clear pending applications within seven days.” He also urged the officials to speed up the process from June 1 as the poll code has ended.

“The issue of application pendency is high in Rangareddy and Medchal districts and the officials concerned in these districts have been instructed to depute enough officers to finish the process,” Akun Sabharwal added.