TRS likely to field Gutha and Patnam in Council byelections

TRS leadership is also reportedly considering the name of party secretary P Srinivas Reddy for Warangal Local Authorities constituency.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the upcoming by-polls to the State Legislative Council, the TRS party is likely to field former MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy. According to sources, the ruling party may field Sukhender Reddy from Nalgonda constituency. The by-polls to Council vacancies from Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Warangal Local Authorities’ constituencies are scheduled to be held on May 31. 

Sukhender Reddy, who joined TRS from Congress, was not given the party ticket in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the party had assured Sukhender Reddy that he would be sent to the Council.  The sources also said that Sukhender Reddy’s name will be considered for a ministerial berth when the Cabinet will be further expanded.

Patnam from RR district

Meanwhile, it is learnt the TRS is likely to field former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy from the Ranga Reddy Local Authorities’ constituency.  However, the names of Karthik Reddy -- son of former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy -- and Navin Rao and a few other names are also doing rounds for the Ranga Reddy segment.  Though the party had assured Sabitha Indra Reddy, at the time of her joining TRS from Congress, that her son Karthik Reddy would be sent to the Council, it remains to be seen whether Karthik’s name will be consider for the by-election or not.

The TRS leadership is also reportedly considering the name of party secretary P Srinivas Reddy for Warangal Local Authorities constituency. 

Cong writes to CEC

Meanwhile, the Congress party submitted a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, demanding the ECI to change the dates of the MLC elections.

