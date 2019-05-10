2nd phase of local body polls in Telangana for ZPTCs, MPTCs today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the second phase of elections for 180 ZPTCs and 1,913 MPTCs seat polling will be held on Friday. A total of 10,371 polling stations have been set up at 180 locations in the state.

In the second phase, 1 ZPTC and 63 MPTC positions have already been won unanimously. The political parties ensured their candidates were declared unopposed. All the major political parties TRS, BJP, and Congress are drawing plans to win maximum seats in the ensuing ZPTC and MPTC polls.

In all, 804 candidates are contesting for ZPTCs post, the party candidates are 179 TRS, Congress party 177, BJP 148, CPM 19, TDP 107, CPI 20 and Independent 162 for second phase ZPTC elections. As many as 1,850 candidates are contesting for second phase MPTC post. The third phase will be held on May 14. The results will be declared on May 27.