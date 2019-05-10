Home States Telangana

2nd phase of local body polls in Telangana for ZPTCs, MPTCs today

In the second phase of elections for 180 ZPTCs and 1,913 MPTCs seats polling will be held on Friday. 

Published: 10th May 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Poll, Elections

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the second phase of elections for 180 ZPTCs and 1,913 MPTCs seat polling will be held on Friday.  A total of 10,371 polling stations have been set up at 180 locations in the state. 

In the second phase, 1 ZPTC and 63 MPTC positions have already been won unanimously. The political parties ensured their candidates were declared unopposed. All the major political parties TRS, BJP, and Congress are drawing plans to win maximum seats in the ensuing ZPTC and MPTC polls.

In all, 804 candidates are contesting for ZPTCs post, the party candidates are  179 TRS, Congress party 177, BJP 148, CPM 19, TDP 107, CPI 20 and Independent 162 for second phase ZPTC elections. As many as 1,850 candidates are contesting for second phase MPTC post. The third phase will be held on May 14. The results will be declared on May 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Local body elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp