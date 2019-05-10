Home States Telangana

Counselling for SSC students, not parents: Telangana schools panel

Many students are now out of town as it is the holiday season, and though school managements have sent the parents SMS or WhatsApp alerts, they expect a poor response.

Published: 10th May 2019

SSC_Examination

Image of an examination hall used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Education Department gears up to conduct counselling for students, who wrote the SSC 2019 exam, and their parents, from Friday, private schools are faced with the herculean task of making parents attend these sessions, given that many of them don’t even show up for the regular parent-teacher meetings (PTMs). Experts and school management, despite lauding the initiative, say it is too little too late.

Besides, the efficacy of these counselling sessions is likely to be poor, since most students have already secured admission in corporate colleges for either MPC or BiPC, with an aim of cracking engineering or medical entrance exams.

Taking the idea of counselling with a pinch of salt, Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association general secretary S Madhusudhan Reddy said trying to raise awareness among parents on career options is a lost cause.

“Even when the SSC exams were going on, most students secured admission at corporate colleges. What kind of career counselling can we give them now?” he asked and added, “Nevertheless, we have sent circulars to all schools, intimating them that counselling must be held both before and after the results are announced. Many students are now out of town as it is the holiday season, and though school managements have sent the parents SMS or WhatsApp alerts, they expect a poor response." 

“We informed the parents via text, and have asked Class X teachers and school counsellors to be present. But we don’t expect more than 50 per cent of the parents to turn up. With many of them coming to parent-teacher meetings very grudgingly, though the schedule is given at the beginning of the academic year, it is not difficult to gauge their enthusiasm for an impromptu counselling session,” said Smita Sarvarkar, a teacher at a private school.

Telangana SSC

