Cultural events planned for Telangana Formation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi, in a review meeting at the Secretariat, directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the State Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds on June 2. As part of the celebrations, all the historic structures in the city will be illuminated.

The programmes planned include an exhibition with drones, to be held near Tank Bund, on June 2, a dance performance by 1,001 Perini artistes at LB Stadium on June 3 and a display by 5,000 Oggu artistes on June 4.