MLA Jagga Reddy talks of defection, V Hanumantha Rao finds it fishy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As if numerous defections were not enough, the State Congress unit now has to deal with its senior leaders accusing each other of spying for the TRS, the ruling party.

The story started with MLA Jagga Reddy, who said he would decide on defecting to TRS after the Lok Sabha elections are announced. His defection would depend on how Congress is placed after the elections. He claimed TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had invited him to join the party.

Soon afterwards, senior leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao said there were informers in the party, working for TRS.

“Everything that is happening in Gandhi Bhavan is reaching KCR (chief minister). I will soon disclose the names of these spies that are doing this,” he said. Interestingly, Rao added that even Reddy felt the same.