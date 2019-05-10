Home States Telangana

Kidnapped toddler from Sangareddy found, accused couple arrested

Police, revenue and medical officials, in a joint investigation, located the baby.

Published: 10th May 2019 09:05 AM

The baby was stolen by a couple who took it to Shivanagar in Kamareddy district.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Within 48 hours of the incident, the eight-day-old baby girl, who was kidnapped from a govt hospital in Sangareddy, was found in Kamareddy and was handed over to the parents on Thursday. Police arrested Santosh and B Shobha for their alleged involvement in the kidnap.

Police, revenue and medical officials, in a joint investigation, located the baby. A special team led by DSP P Sridhar Reddy reached the spot and rescued the child, who was denied breast milk for the past two days.  As per the directions of Sangareddy district collector M Hanumanth Rao, the infant was shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.       

Sangareddy SP S Chandrashekar Reddy, while speaking to media on Thursday, said that the accused couple had kidnapped the baby for their daughter B Karuna. Karuna had given birth to a boy and a girl over the past few years, both of whom had died.

Cops crack the case in 48 hours

A mother receives her baby from the police, 48 hours after the infant was kidnapped, in Sangareddy on Thursday. The baby was stolen by a couple who took it to Shivanagar in Kamareddy district.

kidnap

Image used for representational purpose.
