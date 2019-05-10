Home States Telangana

Private coaching centres conduct classes inside govt medical colleges

Dr Sashikala Reddy, principal at Osmania Medical College, does not deny these claims.

Published: 10th May 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Should, and can, private coaching centres be able to operate inside government medical colleges? It is almost an open secret that such coaching centres, offering training for NEET, have been conducting classes inside prominent institutions such as Gandhi and Osmania Medical Colleges. These centres pay handsome ‘rents’ to the college authorities too. Faculty at these colleges readily admit that this is indeed true. They also admit that the practice has grown massive proportions.

A student at Osmania, who attends these classes inside the college, says, “These classes used to be held inside the college auditorium. The private coaching centres would pay rent.” This rent, sources say, would go into the college development fund.

Dr Sashikala Reddy, principal at Osmania Medical College, does not deny these claims. “The classes stopped recently on orders from Director of Medical Education (DME). They used to be held in Gandhi also, but the DME later denied them permission so a similar order was passed here too. They were held mostly in lecture halls on weekends for students so they could be taught in a way professors are not equipped to teach,” she says.

Dr Mahesh Kumar, president of Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association, says, “The practice is flourishing since it is the students that are demanding for the classes.” Kumar says students prepare for PG orientation right from MBBS second year.

“They do not have the time to go out, so they welcome it when private coaching runs classes inside the college campus. It is a fairly unethical practice. The only way to curb it is to increase the number of PG seats and the size of the faculty to improve quality of education,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical colleges hyderabad coaching centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp