Telangana HC asks cops to respond to plaint against Hyderabad Metro Rail

They lured the petitioner to take 16,000 square feet area in metro station mall on lease to run a food court with huge returns as there would be 25,000 foot fall per day.

HYDERABAD: The vacation bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the concerned police authorities of Hyderabad to respond to the petition filed by Urban Asia Restaurants and Hotels Private Limited, complaining that the police have failed to take action on its complaint made against L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited alleging that the latter resorted to harassing it in an undue manner by disconnecting power connection to its premises.

The bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, was passing the order in the petition filed by Urban Asia Limited seeking direction to the police to act on its complaint. According to petitioner’s counsel, the L&T authorities have failed to fulfil their promises made to the petitioner company in running a food court at its Metro station mall in Hitec City, Madhapur.

They lured the petitioner to take 16,000 square feet area in metro station mall on lease to run a food court with huge returns as there would be 25,000-foot fall per day. Though a license agreement was entered into, the agreement copy was not immediately furnished to the petitioner. After receiving a copy of the agreement later, the petitioner has come to know that they have to pay rent of Rs 18 lakh per month with a retrospective effect from August 2018.   

When the authorities started harassing the petitioner firm by disconnecting power connection and so on, the latter invoked the arbitration clause. Though the lower court had granted an injunction in its favour, the authorities have failed to restore the power.

When a complaint was lodged with the police, there was no response. After hearing the case, the vacation court issued notices to the concerned police authorities to respond on the issue and adjourned the case hearing to next month.

