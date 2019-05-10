Telangana woman kills self after ‘harassment’ by NRI hubby

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Unable to bear harassment at the hands of her husband, a 22-year-old married woman Chevula Lavanya, alias Latha, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident occurred at Laxmipur in Thangallapalli mandal on Wednesday. Her husband, Rajam Ravinder, works as a

software engineer.

According to sources, Latha married Ravinder, who was her maternal uncle’s son, around 9 months ago. Reportedly, Ravinder was involved with another woman in New Zealand. He began harassing his wife in this regard.

The families tried solving their marital dispute, but in vain. Four days ago, Ravinder went back to New Zealand. Latha’s father alleged that it was due to Ravinder’s harassment that she killed herself.