TRS will collapse after Lok Sabha polls: Cong MLA K Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Predicting a Congress victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Thursday said once AICC chief Rahul Gandhi swears in as prime minister, the Centre would direct the CBI to initiate an enquiry against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Campaigning for the local body elections at Bommalaramaram, Reddy said there would be in-fighting in the TRS after the elections. “Party leadership will fall out with (former minister) Harish Rao and later the government will fall,” he said. Reddy added that Congress was sure to perform well in the MPTC and ZPTC elections.