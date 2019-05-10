TSCHE inks pact with University of Pittsburg

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to facilitate collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes for educational development in Telangana and to contribute to increased international cooperation in higher education, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and University of Pittsburgh signed an MoU on Thursday.

The MOU will explore possibilities of academic cooperation between Universities in Telangana. They assured full support and cooperation for “establishing a network of partnerships with Universities and Research Centres in Telangana”.