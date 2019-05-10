Home States Telangana

VVPAT slips to be taken as final count in case of mismatch with EVMs: CEO

These counting booths will be like cabins which will be enclosed with wire mesh so no VVPAT slips can be accessed by any unauthorised person.

Workers carry boxes containing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs) at a distribution centre.

HYDERABAD: If any mismatch is detected between votes displayed on Control Unit of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and counting of the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, the VVPAT slips will be considered for the final count, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India has instructed that if there is a discrepancy between electronic and manual counts, VVPAT slips must be re-counted until they tally with either the EVM count or one of the previous VVPAT slip counts. Referring to rule 56D(4)(b) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, the CEO clarified that if there is any mismatch between the EVM and VVPAT counts, then the latter would prevail.
Election officials, meanwhile, informed Express that in such a scenario, the result sheet would be amended as per the printed paper slip count and the entire process will be videographed.

The tallying of votes cast using EVM with VVPAT would be done in five randomly-picked polling stations in each Assembly constituency, in special and secure counting booths under the direct supervision of the returning officer and his deputy. These counting booths will be like cabins which will be enclosed with wire mesh so no VVPAT slips can be accessed by any unauthorised person.

A training-cum-orientation programme on counting of votes for returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) was held at the LB Stadium’s indoor facility on Thursday. Rajat Kumar, along with former CEO and ECI consultant Bhanwar Lal, participated in the event.

“These workshops are being conducted across the country and they will continue till May 17. Today, Telangana is the first State to hold such a programme where training is imparted to ROs and AROs on counting of votes, Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and ballot papers,” the CEO said.

Except for Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment, where 185 candidates entered in the fray, there will not be any delay in announcing the results as it will take just seven-to-eight seconds to count a single ballot unit. In Nizamabad, counting of votes would take longer as about 12 ballot units were used in that segment.

 

