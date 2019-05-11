Home States Telangana

Congress, TRS men clash at Uttam Reddy’s meet

Three Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers were injured in a fight with Congress members on Friday in Peeklanayak Thanda in Chintalapalem mandal of Suryapet district.

Published: 11th May 2019

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Three Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers were injured in a fight with Congress members on Friday in Peeklanayak Thanda in Chintalapalem mandal of Suryapet district.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Huzurabad MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy had come to the village to campaign for the ongoing MPTC and ZPTC elections. While addressing a gathering, during which he spoke of the development programmes he had undertaken in his constituency, some TRS members began shouting slogans against the Congress party.

Soon enough, Congress members at the meeting confronted them. Things got ugly when they attacked the TRS members with plastic chairs. Uttam Kumar Reddy tried to intervene, but the hotheaded Congressmen refused to stop.

Elsewhere, learning of this incident, furious TRS members from the village tried to attack Congress workers who had come to attend a campaign meeting by the party’s candidate from Chinthalapally ZPTC, Lakavath Rama Rao. Police dispersed the unruly mob and deployed heavy security in the thanda.

