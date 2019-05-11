Crop loan interest: Telangana fails to chip in

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 3,87,000 farmers in erstwhile Khammam district are facing the prospect of paying higher interest for their crop loans as the one year period for repaying the amount has already lapsed.

The farmers have been put in this unfortunate situation due to the State government’s failure to keep its promise on farm loan waiver. Ironically, the State government has also failed to pay its share of loan interest. The Centre, on the other hand, has already released its share of interest amounts.



As the one-year time to repay the loan amount has ended, the farmers, as per bank rules, will now have to pay 12 per cent interest as against the original seven per cent. While there is no clarity on State government’s assurance to waive farm loan, the farmers would at least have been spared the burden of paying interest if it preferred to release its share of the interest.

Of the seven per cent interest, Centre pays three per cent and the State government the remaining four per cent. Some big farmers who have rescheduled their loans have received Centre’s share of interest, but not the State’s.

Meanwhile, the small and marginal farmers have not rescheduled the loans hoping that the government will waive crop loans. That, however, has left them with the problem paying the 12 per cent interest.

Speaking to Express, an Andhra Bank manager, said: “If farmers clear their loans within a year, then they are eligible for interest-free loans. If not they have to pay 12 per cent interest till they pay loans along with interest.”

Meanwhile, S Rama Rao, a farmer, said: ‘’I took Rs 1 lakh crop loan from an Andhra Bank, May 4 in 2018. When I met the bank officials today they said I have to pay loan amount along with 12 per cent interest as it has been more than one year.”



When contacted Joint Director Agriculture K Abhimanyudu said: ‘’We have not received any guidelines from State government about crop loan waiver till now.’