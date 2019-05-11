Home States Telangana

Telangana: Flow from Narayanpur dam increased to 10,000 cusec

Officials at Narayanpur dam in Karnataka have increased the rate of discharge from 8,000 to 10,000 cusec.

Published: 11th May 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials at Narayanpur dam in Karnataka have increased the rate of discharge from 8,000 to 10,000 cusecs. The water will first reach Gugal in the same State, located around 110km from Narayanpur. From there, it will flow for 20 km till Girijapur. From Girijapur, the water will again flow for 50km before it reaches Jurala in Telangana.

As the Narayanpur reservoir did not have enough water, the Karnataka government released water to it from Almatti. Irrigation officials on Friday said the rate of discharge had been increased to 10,000 cusec.

The water might reach Jurala in a few days. Chief Engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited had requested Chief Engineer, Jurala to release 2.5 tmcft water to Jurala project in Telangana from Almatti through Naryanpur reservoir.   

