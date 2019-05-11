Home States Telangana

Inter issue: Telangana BJP seeks Centre’s help

Published: 11th May 2019 09:32 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the State government’s muted response to the BJP State unit’s offensive over the Intermediate result fiasco, the saffron party now hopes Central investigation agencies will now probe the matter.

For this, it is counting on the BJP-led NDA government to retain power.  Speaking to media persons on Friday, party State president K Laxman said, “We will leave no stone unturned. We will take the help of Delhi (Central government).”

Laxman claimed there have been irregularities even in the EAMCET and Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations. He claimed mere re-evaluation of a few answer scripts of Intermediate students will not be of much help. He dared the government to make all 9 lakh answer scripts public. “The truth will come to light automatically,” he said.

Speaking on the Lok Sabha elections results, that will be announced on May 23, he said he was confident his party would improve its performance from last time.

