K Chandrasekhar Rao returns after Kerala, TN trips

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad on Friday evening after a five-day tour of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Rao, his wife, son and former minister KT Rama Rao, had begun their trip on May 6. Sources within TRS said Rao is likely to visit Tamil Nadu again on May 13. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

On Monday, Rao and his family visited the Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Later in the day, he held talks with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with whom he spoke about an anti-BJP and anti-Congress front that could form the next government in Delhi.



On Friday, Rao visited the Rameshwaram temple, Dhanushkoti, Ram Setu and Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple. In the evening, he visited the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai.

With the TRS president back in Telangana, he is likely to get busy with the selection of candidates for the upcoming byelections to three vacancies in the State Legislative Council. The polls have been scheduled for May 31.



The last date for filing nominations is May 13. Sources said the party is likely to announce the candidates in a couple of days.